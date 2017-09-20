Harry-Potter-Erstausgabe bricht Weltrekord bei Auktion

Dallas. Eine seltene Erstausgabe des ersten Harry-Potter-Bandes hat bei einer Versteigerung in den USA nach Angaben des Auktionators einen Rekorderlös in Höhe von 81.250 US-Dollar (rund 67.800 Euro) erzielt. Das sei ein neuer Weltrekord für den Preis eines unsignierten, fiktionalen Werks, das in den vergangenen 50 Jahren erschienen sei, teilte das Auktionshaus Heritage Auctions in Dallas mit.

Die Sonderedition des Bandes „Harry Potter und der Stein der Weisen“ war 1997 mit nur 500 Exemplaren aufgelegt worden. 300 davon waren für Bibliotheken in Großbritannien bestimmt. Mehrere Bieter hatten den Preis des Buchs in die Höhe getrieben, bis er mehr als das Vierfache des zuvor veranschlagten Marktwertes erreicht hatte.

„Harry Potter und der Stein der Weisen“ ist der erste Band der siebenteiligen Romanreihe von Autorin Joanne K. Rowling.

Von RND/dpa