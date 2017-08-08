zum Wetter
Lilly Becker macht sich auf Facebook Luft

Ärger über „Bunte.de“-Berichterstattung Lilly Becker macht sich auf Facebook Luft

Lilly Becker schlägt zurück: Auf Facebook hat die Ehefrau von Boris Becker sich öffentlich über die Berichterstattung über ihre Familie geärgert.

Artikel veröffentlicht: Dienstag, 08.08.2017 13:34 Uhr

Lilly Becker will sich die negative Berichterstattung über ihre Familie nicht länger gefallen lassen
 

Quelle: dpa

Hannover.  Erst machten wochenlang Gerüchte über anscheinende Eheprobleme die Runde, jetzt scheint sich die Boulevardpresse auf die Kinder von Boris und Lilly Becker einzuschießen.

Zumindest titelte die „Bunte.de“ am Montagabend in ihrer Online-Ausgabe „Amadeus ist schon 7 – und verhalt sich wie eine Kindergartenkind“. Das will Lilly Becker nicht auf sich sitzen lassen.

Via Instagram und Facebook antwortete die Ehefrau von Tennislegende Boris Becker: „Bei allem Respekt!!! Amadeus ist mein Sohn und – ja – er ist 7!!! Er verhält sich so , wie er will!! Er ist ein freies Kind!!!“ Dazu postete Becker einen Screenshot von dem Artikel.

@bunte_magazin .. with all Respekt !!! #amadeus is my son and yes he's 7! How dare you even write a headline how my son is acting ??! He's acting the way he wants !! He's a free child .. do you even know what you're doing ?? Leave my son out of your headline ? You need a 7 year old child for your headline ? #noshame #whenareyougoingtostop #shameless @sarahgebhard do you have kids ?? Are you a mother?? You have a conscious ?? I want to meet you !! Please have the guts and email me !!! I'm beyond furious how you write about my son.. how dare you ?! Write all you want about me and my husband BUT my son ? if it's not my Oma ( grandmother ) who's 88 .. you use my son ?!! And a few hours later change the headlines ?! You've got absolutely no morals .. you've got my attention now ! #leavemyfamilyalone

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sharlely Becker (@sharlely) am


Die Redaktion von „Bunte.de“ nahm die Kritik offenbar ernst. Mittlerweile ist der Artikel nicht mehr zu finden. Statt dessen kann man nun unter der Rubrik „Stars“ lesen „Anna Ermakova: Papa evtl. pleite – und sie schwelgt im Luxus!“.

Von RND

