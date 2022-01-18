Menü
Suche
Kieler Nachrichten | Ihre Zeitung aus Kiel
Anmelden
Anzeigen & Märkte
Shops
ePaper
Abo
Kiel Unique by Altlantik ab April buchbar: Exklusive Einblicke in das neue Hotel in Kiel
Kiel

unique by Atlantic in Kiel: Erste Einblicke in das neue Hotel an der Kaistraße

Partner im Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland
12:48 19.01.2022
Mit Fördeblick - Unique by Altlantik ab April buchbar: Exklusive Einblicke in das neue Hotel in Kiel

Kein Zimmerservice und kein Bademantel – dafür hochwertige Betten, tolle Aussicht und ein moderner Stil: KN-online zeigt exklusive Einblicke in das neue unique by Atlantic Hotel, das an der Kaistraße in Kiel entsteht.

Von Rieke Beckwermert
Baustelle des Unique-Hotels an der Kaistraße in Kiel direkt zwischen ZOB und Atlantic-Hotel. Blick ins "Studio"-Zimmer und weitere Räume sowie das Bad. Dabei auch Hoteldirektor Eggert Harms.
Baustelle des Unique-Hotels an der Kaistraße in Kiel direkt zwischen ZOB und Atlantic-Hotel. Blick ins "Studio"-Zimmer und weitere Räume sowie das Bad. Dabei auch Hoteldirektor Eggert Harms. Quelle: Ulf Dahl
Kiel

Die Tür mit der Nummer 103 öffnet sich – und sofort fällt der Blick auf die Fensterfront. Schnell die Vorhänge aufziehen und die volle Dosis Kiel ins...

Newsletter abonnieren
Mehr aus Kiel
6138 Fahrerlaubnisse umgetauscht - Jetzt aber schnell: Erste Umtauschfrist für Führerscheine endet am Mittwoch
Michael Kluth 18.01.2022
Erfolgsprojekt AIM - Türkische Gemeinde Kiel erhält 600.000 Euro zur Förderung von Migranten
Martin Geist 17.01.2022
Landgericht Kiel - Drogenabhängiger gesteht Tankstellenraub und entschuldigt sich
Thomas Geyer 17.01.2022
Nach Oben