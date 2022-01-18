unique by Atlantic in Kiel: Erste Einblicke in das neue Hotel an der Kaistraße
Mit Fördeblick
- Unique by Altlantik ab April buchbar: Exklusive Einblicke in das neue Hotel in Kiel
Kein Zimmerservice und kein Bademantel – dafür hochwertige Betten, tolle Aussicht und ein moderner Stil: KN-online zeigt exklusive Einblicke in das neue unique by Atlantic Hotel, das an der Kaistraße in Kiel entsteht.
Von Rieke Beckwermert
Baustelle des Unique-Hotels an der Kaistraße in Kiel direkt zwischen ZOB und Atlantic-Hotel. Blick ins "Studio"-Zimmer und weitere Räume sowie das Bad. Dabei auch Hoteldirektor Eggert Harms.
Quelle: Ulf Dahl