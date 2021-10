Von Jürgen Gahre

Pictured Edmea - Anne Sophie Duprels; EDMEA by Alfredo Catalani, opens 19 October and will be the opening opera of Wexford Festival Opera 2021 at the National Opera House, Wexford; Conductor - Francesco Cilluffo; Director - Julia Burbach; Set and Costume designer - Cécile Trémolières Lighting Designer - DM Wood; Wexford Festival Opera runs until 31st October 2021. wexfordopera.com Photo: © Clive Barda/ArenaPAL; Edmea Quelle: Wexford Festival