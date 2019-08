View this post on Instagram

Had so much fun blending generations together presenting with my BFF @jenniegarth at this years @teenchoicefox ... - We decided to do a modern nod to our OG characters of Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor. I wanted to pay homage to Donna’s love of sunflowers . Top & skirt : @dolcegabbana and accessories : @chanelofficial shoes: @enricocuini styled by @adeel_k hair by @laurarugetti extensions : @richyhair makeup : @makeupbynikkilarose pic collage: @9021bro . - And, my mini me @stylishslimebystella rocked a vintage #donnamartin tee and #boss barrettes Both our families came to cheer us on and have fun by the beach. Thx @beachhousehotelhermosa for hosting us xoxo @bh90210 @foxtv #bh90210