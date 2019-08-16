View this post on Instagram

Devastating day at Tweseldown final trial yesterday, although Jack felt on absolutely flying form, I really let him down. He jumped our best show jumping round to date, but I just let him down at the final fence meaning he gave it the lightest of touches, resulting in a frustrating 4 faults. Then on the xc he absolutely flew making it all feel very very easy. Unfortunately we both got a bit distracted going into the first water, which resulted in me completely missing my line to the two angled houses, and there was no way he could jump the final element on the line I put him on. I cannot believe we had to have our first ever xc fault, after 4 seasons together, at the final trial for the Europeans, but we all have to have bad days to have the good ones. In the end we finished 9th, but I am so disappointed to have let him down at this stage, I really thought it was going to be our year, but we just couldn’t hold it all together. But anyway I can not thank the legend that is Jack for being the most amazing loyal pony to me over the last 3 seasons of pony trials. So sad it has come to an end, but I have made some lifelong friends and the most incredible memories!! The biggest thank you to everyone who has made my time in ponies so successful and so much fun!! Onwards and upwards to Swatch and horses!! Thank you so much @tillymoorephotography and @fc.eventing for the amazing photos ❤️#foxtowncufflynx #devoucoux