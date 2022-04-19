Die Polizei in Florida hat einen Alligator in einem Vorgarten gesichtet. Das etwa drei Meter große Tier sei am Ostermorgen durch Venice an der Golfküste gestromert und habe schließlich in einem öffentlichen Teich ein Bad genommen, teilte das Sheriffbüro von Sarasota County über Facebook mit und veröffentlichte ein Video.
First things first: Happy Easter! Secondly, we’re not sure if the Easter bunny made its way to Harrington Lake in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy…We’re guessing he was about 10 feet in length and boy, did he take his time making it back to the lake he came from. (…We can’t blame him just thinking about how heavy that tail must be) FWC was advised but did not respond. For that reason, it’s safe to assume he’s still swimming in this lake, enjoying this beautiful Easter Sunday.Stay safe & call us if you need us. ♂️Posted by Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 17, 2022
Was aus dem Osterhasen geworden sei, wisse man nicht. Einwohner sollten sich aber auf jeden Fall vor dem Alligator hüten. Die Wildtierbehörde sei informiert.
RND/AP