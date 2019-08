View this post on Instagram

Meet Anne McClain - an engineer, @USArmy Soldier and one of the @NASAastronauts living and working aboard our orbiting laboratory. In this photo taken from 250 miles above our home planet, Anne is performing spacesuit maintenance in preparation for her first-ever spacewalk. She says, “Each suit is like a small spacecraft with its own power, air and water systems which work together to maintain the precise atmosphere in which humans can live, while also protecting us from the harsh conditions of space. Pretty phenomenal design!” For even more stories about women in engineering, check out our # Instagram story! #nasa #introduceagirltoengineeringday #space #astronaut #science #spacesuit #spaceship #atmosphere #dreamjob #engineering