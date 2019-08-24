Instagram-Star stürzt mit Flugzeug ins Meer - und filmt seine Rettung

Glück im Unglück: Der Amerikaner David Lesh und seine Begleiterin stürzten mit seinem Kleinflugzeug ins Meer - und überlebten. Eigentlich wollte der Instagram-Star (41.000 Follower) sein neues Flugzeug fotografieren, doch plötzlich versagte vor der Küste San Franciscos der Motor.
Der Mann, der vor zehn Jahren die Fluglizenz erworben hatte, galt als erfahrener Pilot - und konnte sein Flugzeug gerade noch notwassern: "Ich habe versucht so sanft wie möglich auf dem Wasser zu landen", schreibt Lesh. Nach eigenen Angaben hatte Lesh zwischen Motorausfall und Landung im Wasser nur 40 Sekunden. Er und seine Begleiterin kletterten zunächst auf die Tragflächen, doch als das Flugzeug immer mehr sank, fielen die beiden ins Wasser.
45 Minuten mussten die beiden nach eigenen Angaben im Wasser warten: "Von Quallen angegriffen, aber ohne einen Kratzer", schreibt er auf Instagram. Sogar einen Wal hätten sie gerade einmal 15 Metern Entfernung gesehen. "Wir haben uns Gedanken darüber gemacht, dass wir in einem Haigebiet sind, aber noch mehr Sorgen hat uns das Ertrinken im kalten Wasser gemacht".
Experienced an engine failure off the coast of San Francisco today during a photo formation flight, had to ditch into the ocean. Bobbed around getting hypothermia and stung by jelly fish for 45min. Huge thanks to the @uscg and @sjcspotter for coordinating the rescue, stoked to make it out without a scratch. I’ll put together a full video ASAP.
Nach 45 Minuten dann die Rettung: Die Küstenwache holt das Duo mit einem Helikopter aus dem Wasser und brachten es zurück nach San Francisco. Doch das Fliegen gibt Lesh trotz der schlechten Erfahrung nicht auf. So kündigte er am Samstag auf Instagram bereits an: "Heute werde ich zur Ostküste fliegen. Ich bin sehr aufgeregt, es ist mein erster Trip an die Ostküste mit meinem Flugzeug."
RND/lob
Pics were taken just before ditching into the ocean. Read below, then scroll through all pics to read the rest of the story. Thanks for the support everyone. A little about myself and the incident: I've wanted to fly airplanes since I was 3 years old but couldn't afford to. After starting my company (@virtika) and making a few bucks, the first thing I did was get my license in the winter of 2009/2010 in the minimum of 36 hours. I then moved to New Zealand that summer and got my NZ pilot's license. After coming home, I immediately purchased a '79 Piper Lance and have accumulated around 900 total hours since then, flying it all around North America, Mexico, and the Bahamas. I got my instrument rating in my Lance and my Sea Plane rating last summer. I bought my A36 (w/ Western Skyways turbo) around 9 weeks ago and flew it for around 4 hours before it went down for maintenance and upgrades (tip tanks, flap/gap seals, 3 cylinders, and other minor stuff). I then flew it for around 10 hours in CO, to Vegas, and then Cali before the accident flight. The night before the incident flight, I had the fuel truck at Hayward Airport outside of Oakland top off my main tanks (tip tanks were empty). The next morning during my preflight I had to sump each tank 4-5 times to get to clear gas (lots of flakey black sediment in the fuel). I noted this as being more than usual, but nothing to be alarmed of since we all see stuff in our fuel from time to time and I did get to clear fuel after a few sumps. We then flew to Monterey and then to a small grass strip on the coast. During a few points in those flights, the fuel flow became unstable which was fixed by turning the boost pump on low. This was unusual, but not alarming from what I have been told about these Bonanzas, particularly the TN's. We landed at Reid Hillview to pick up the 182 (photo plane) and headed out towards the coast in formation. Since I was in trail, the 182 (Owen) was dealing with comms, nav, airspace, transponder, etc). Had I been alone, I would have been higher, talking to ATC, and within gliding distance of shore. **Scroll through all photos to read rest of story** : @krhvphotography / @sjcspotter