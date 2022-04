March 31, 2022, Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro participates in the inauguration ceremony of new ministers at Palacio do Planalto, in Brasilia, Federal District, on Thursday 31. Bolsonaro ignored Brazilian history and, to defend the dictatorship, said that nothing happened on March 31, 1964, the day of the military coup that overthrew then President Joao Goulart and started the regime of exception. The coup turns 58 today. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA Copyright: xFredericoxBrasilx Quelle: IMAGO/TheNews2