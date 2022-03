Russische Armee will sich künftig auf „Befreiung“ des Donbass konzentrieren

March 23, 2022, Mariupol, Ukraine: A column of tanks marked with the Z symbol stretches into the distance as they proceed northwards along the Mariupol-Donetsk highway. The battle between Russian / Pro Russian forces and the defencing Ukrainian forces lead by Azov battalion continues in the port city of Mariupol. Mariupol Ukraine - ZUMAs197 20220323_zaa_s197_172 Copyright: xMaximilianxClarkex Quelle: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire