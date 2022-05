Sri Lanka: President Gotabhaya Rajapakse has declared a state of emergency Pro-government protesters gather outside the PM s residence during a clash in Colombo. Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapakse has declared a state of emergency as anti-government protests intensify. Supporters of Sri Lanka s ruling party stormed a main protest site in Colombo, attacking anti-government protesters and clashing with police.The shadows then record how their protest was properly resumed and when they were not entertained. Colombo Westren Sri Lanka Copyright: HiranthaxWithanage Quelle: IMAGO/Pacific Press Agency