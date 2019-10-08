Menü
"Dawson's Creek"-Star James van der Beek wird zum sechsten Mal Vater
Partner im Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland
09:23 08.10.2019
Promis

Leute - “Dawson’s Creek”-Star James van der Beek wird zum sechsten Mal Vater

Nach drei Fehlgeburten erwarten US-Schauspieler James van der Beek und seine Frau Kimberly Brook ihr sechstes gemeinsames Kind. Der US-Schauspieler verkündete die Nachricht bei Instagram.

James Van Der Beek und seine Frau Kimberly Brook erwarten ihr sechstes gemeinsames Kind. Quelle: imago images/Pacific Press Agency
Los Angeles 

Der US-Schauspieler James van der Beek (42) und seine Frau Kimberly Brook (37) erwarten das sechste Kind. "Unfassbar begeistert", schrieb der Darsteller am Montag auf Instagram zu einem Foto des Paares mit ihren fünf Kindern. Van der Beek ist seit August 2010 mit Brook verheiratet.

Einen Monat nach der Hochzeit war Töchterchen Olivia (9) zur Weltgekommen. Sohn Joshua ist sieben, die weiteren drei Töchter sind ein bis fünf Jahre alt. Van der Beek teilte auch mit, dass seine Frau zuvor drei Fehlgeburten erlitten habe.

View this post on Instagram

Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family. We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result - something I NEVER thought we’d ever do... but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement - nobody failed to “carry”, these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there - not knowing what we’d find - in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us - this time- we walked out with tears of joy. #AndThenIDancedAQuickStep. • Pic by @jilliangoulding

A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on

Van der Beek gelang der Durchbruch mit "Dawson's Creek"

Seine Hauptrolle in der beliebten Teenieserie "Dawson's Creek" hatte den Schauspieler Ende der 1990er Jahre zu einem beliebten Serienstar gemacht. Danach spielte er auch in Filmen wie "Texas Rangers", "Die Regeln des Spiels", "Labor Day" und "Downsizing" mit.

Lesen Sie auch: Alexander Klaws wird zum zweiten Mal Papa

RND/dpa/mat

Nach Oben