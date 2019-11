View this post on Instagram

STAR POWER: Actor Matthew McConaughey joined volunteers in Los Angeles to cook, prepare and deliver more than 800 hot meals to firefighters and first responders battling wildfires in Southern California as the Maria Fire in Ventura County spreads to more than 9,400 acres. #la #california #fire #wildfire #calfire #firefighters #matthewmcconaughey #hollywood #actor #wildturkey #relief #americastrong #worldnewstonight