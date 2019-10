View this post on Instagram

Our cups (and tequila glasses ) runneth over with gratitude. @laurenhashianofficial and I are deeply grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this wedding the most beautiful and spiritually enriching day ever. No press, no paparazzi, no noise, nothing lavish or opulent - just us and our family - who all brought with them endless love, support, respect, joy and vibrant mana. And a huge mahalo to all of you out there for all your lovely comments, posts, well wishes and positive vibes - it was really cool to see. So cheers in spirit of Mālama Honua - to love and protect all things we cherish - our lands, oceans, cultures and each other. A magical day and a good one for the soul. And tomorrow I’ll go right back to my “honey do” role and changing diapers #lifeisgood #johnsonhashianwedding #horizontalhula #aloha @hhgarcia41