“Want to say “Hello,” but don’t know the local language? Try waving your hand. Such gestures, common among humans, are also surprisingly similar among chimpanzees and bonobos, our closest great ape relatives.” Read more about it from: https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/02/chimpanzees-bonobos-and-even-humans-may-share-ancient-body-language