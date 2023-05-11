Belgien beim ESC 2023: der Act, der Song, die Aussichten
Gustaph aus Belgien während des zweiten Halbfinales beim 67. Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.
Die legendäre Musikmetropole Liverpool ist Gastgeber des 67. Eurovision Song Contests. 26 Länder kämpfen am Samstag um den ESC-Titel 2023. Wir stellen die Teilnehmenden und ihre Songs vor – hier: Gustaph aus Belgien.
Belgien beim ESC: Statistik und Chancen
- ESC-Teilnahmen: 64 (inklusive Liverpool 2023)
- ESC-Siege: 1 (1986)
- Prognose 2023: Bei den Wettanbietern hat Belgien derzeit eine Gewinnchance von einem Prozent. Stand: 11.5.2023
Das ist Gustaph
Optisch erinnert Gustaph ein wenig an Lou Bega („Mambo No. 5″), auch sein Beitrag ist ein konsequenter Partysong, der in jeden sommerlichen Club passt. Gerade erst hat er den Sprung aus der zweiten Reihe an die Rampe gewagt: Gustaph war lange als Backgroundsänger für belgische Stars tätig. Nun steht er selbst an der Front.
Das ist der Song
„Because of You“ ist im Clubsound der Achtzigerjahre gehalten, feiert die menschliche Individualität und verbreitet einen fröhlichen Retrocharme, auch wenn die Komposition etwas eintöng ist.
Das sind die Lyrics von „Because of You“:
And when the world got me going crazy
I‘ll carry on
And it‘s all because of you
Because of you
Remember when they told us
„You‘re not good enough“?
And then you came into my life
And you changed my world for good
Told me to love myself a bit harder than yesterday
Well, life is too short and we sure got to celebrate
And when the world got me going crazy
I carry on
‚Cause I know I‘m strong
When the world got me going crazy
I carry on
And it‘s all because of you
Because of you
Remember when they tried to break us?
Well, look at us now
You told me the right thing at the right time
You got me feeling wild
Now I love myself much more than I did yesterday
‚Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate
Hey, yeah
And when the world got me going crazy
I carry on
‚Cause I know I‘m strong
When the world got me going crazy
I carry on
And it‘s all because of-
I‘ll carry on despite of the things they said and done
They‘ll never kill this fire
Your love will take me higher
It‘s all because of you
Because of you
Well, because of you
Because of you I keep on going, baby, baby, for a brighter day, yeah
And when the world got me going crazy
I carry on
See, I carry on because of you
When the world got me going crazy
I carry on (Said I carry on)
And when the world got me going crazy
See, I will carry on
And it‘s all because of you
Because of you
Because of you
(Text: Stef Caers, Jaouad Alloul)