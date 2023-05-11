Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

ESC-Finalisten im Porträt

Belgien beim ESC 2023: der Act, der Song, die Aussichten

Gustaph aus Belgien während des zweiten Halbfinales beim 67. Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Gustaph aus Belgien während des zweiten Halbfinales beim 67. Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

© Quelle: Peter Kneffel/dpa

Am Samstag steigt der Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool – Belgien schickt in diesem Jahr den Sänger Gustaph mit dem Song „Because of You“ ins Rennen. Der belgische ESC-Beitrag im Schnellcheck.

Patrick Fam
und
 

Die legendäre Musikmetropole Liverpool ist Gastgeber des 67. Eurovision Song Contests. 26 Länder kämpfen am Samstag um den ESC-Titel 2023. Wir stellen die Teilnehmenden und ihre Songs vor – hier: Gustaph aus Belgien.

Mehr zum Thema

 

Belgien beim ESC: Statistik und Chancen

  • ESC-Teilnahmen: 64 (inklusive Liverpool 2023)
  • ESC-Siege: 1 (1986)
  • Prognose 2023: Bei den Wettanbietern hat Belgien derzeit eine Gewinnchance von einem Prozent. Stand: 11.5.2023

Das ist Gustaph

Optisch erinnert Gustaph ein wenig an Lou Bega („Mambo No. 5″), auch sein Beitrag ist ein konsequenter Partysong, der in jeden sommerlichen Club passt. Gerade erst hat er den Sprung aus der zweiten Reihe an die Rampe gewagt: Gustaph war lange als Backgroundsänger für belgische Stars tätig. Nun steht er selbst an der Front.

Das ist der Song

„Because of You“ ist im Clubsound der Achtzigerjahre gehalten, feiert die menschliche Individualität und verbreitet einen fröhlichen Retrocharme, auch wenn die Komposition etwas eintöng ist.

Das sind die Lyrics von „Because of You“:

And when the world got me going crazy

I‘ll carry on

And it‘s all because of you

Because of you

Remember when they told us

„You‘re not good enough“?

And then you came into my life

And you changed my world for good

Told me to love myself a bit harder than yesterday

Well, life is too short and we sure got to celebrate

And when the world got me going crazy

I carry on

‚Cause I know I‘m strong

When the world got me going crazy

I carry on

And it‘s all because of you

Because of you

Remember when they tried to break us?

Well, look at us now

You told me the right thing at the right time

You got me feeling wild

Now I love myself much more than I did yesterday

‚Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate

Hey, yeah

And when the world got me going crazy

I carry on

‚Cause I know I‘m strong

When the world got me going crazy

I carry on

And it‘s all because of-

I‘ll carry on despite of the things they said and done

They‘ll never kill this fire

Your love will take me higher

It‘s all because of you

Because of you

Well, because of you

Because of you I keep on going, baby, baby, for a brighter day, yeah

And when the world got me going crazy

I carry on

See, I carry on because of you

When the world got me going crazy

I carry on (Said I carry on)

And when the world got me going crazy

See, I will carry on

And it‘s all because of you

Because of you

Because of you


(Text: Stef Caers, Jaouad Alloul)

