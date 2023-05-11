Deutschland beim ESC 2023: der Act, der Song, die Aussichten
Lord of the Lost wollen für Deutschland Punkte beim ESC in Liverpool sammeln.
Die legendäre Musikmetropole Liverpool ist Gastgeber des 67. Eurovision Song Contests. 26 Länder kämpfen am Samstag um den ESC-Titel 2023. Wir stellen die Teilnehmenden und ihre Songs vor – hier: Lord of the Lost aus Deutschland.
Deutschland beim ESC: Statistik und Chancen
- ESC-Teilnahmen: 66 (inklusive Liverpool 2023)
- ESC-Siege: 2 (1982, 2010)
- Prognose 2023: Bei den Wettanbietern hat Deutschland derzeit eine Gewinnchance von weniger als 1 Prozent. Stand: 11.05.2023
Das sind Lord of the Lost
Das Hamburger Quintett Lord of the Lost (LOTL), gegründet 2009, ist in der Metal- und Gothicszene eine feste Nummer, spielt auf den größten Festivals und ging auch schon als Supportact mit Iron Maiden auf Tour. Frontmann Chris Harms ist ein charismatischer „Lord“, der als Teenager durch Roxette und David Bowie für „Popmusik mit Schminke“ entflammte.
Das ist der Song
Der Song „Blood & Glitter“ ist eine glitzernde, laute Glam-Metal-Nummer, über die Harms selbst sagt: „Auf den ersten Blick ist es ein oberflächlicher Partytrack mit einem konträren Titel. Im Kern geht es aber um eine sehr schöne Message: Du kannst zu jedem Zeitpunkt sein, wie du bist. Es ist okay. Wir gehören alle zusammen – und können trotzdem unsere Individualität feiern. Ich glaube, die Botschaft kommt auch an. Sonst würde der Song nicht funktionieren. Nur mit Feuer, Lackkostümen und dollem Make-up rührt man keine Herzen. Manche Menschen weinen bei unseren Liedern, und das liegt an Musik und Text.“
Das sind die Lyrics von „Blood & Glitter“:
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter
We‘re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter
What we are is but a choice
A promise to ourselves
We are free to break and change
Never forget? Let it go
This or that? No need to know
Whether above or below
We are all from the same blood
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter
We‘re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter
We‘re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter, saint and sinner
We do fall before we rise
Now go, go, let your blood flow, flow
With broken wings, we learn to fly
We are blood and glitter
Keep your head up in the clouds
With two feet on the ground
Life‘s too fast so make it count
Never forget? Let it go
This or that? No need to know
Whether above or below
We are all from the same blood
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter
We‘re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter, saint and sinner
We do fall before we rise
Now go, go, (let your blood) flow, flow
With broken wings, we learn to fly
We are blood and glitter
Go, go, let your blood flow, flow
Blood and glitter
Go, go, let your blood flow
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter
We‘re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter
We‘re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter, saint and sinner
We do fall before we rise
Now go, go, let your blood flow, flow
With broken wings, we learn to fly
We are blood and glitter
Blood and glitter
(Text: Rupert Keplinger, Chris Harms, Anthony J. Brown, Pi Stoffers)