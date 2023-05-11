Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

ESC-Finalisten im Porträt

Deutschland beim ESC 2023: der Act, der Song, die Aussichten

Lord of the Lost wollen für Deutschland Punkte beim ESC in Liverpool sammeln.

© Quelle: IMAGO/TT

Am Samstag steigt der Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool – Deutschland schickt in diesem Jahr die Hamburger Glamrockband Lord of the Lost mit ihrem Song „Blood & Glitter“ ins Rennen. Der deutsche ESC-Beitrag im Schnellcheck.

Patrick Fam
und
 

Die legendäre Musikmetropole Liverpool ist Gastgeber des 67. Eurovision Song Contests. 26 Länder kämpfen am Samstag um den ESC-Titel 2023. Wir stellen die Teilnehmenden und ihre Songs vor – hier: Lord of the Lost aus Deutschland.

Deutschland beim ESC: Statistik und Chancen

  • ESC-Teilnahmen: 66 (inklusive Liverpool 2023)
  • ESC-Siege: 2 (1982, 2010)
  • Prognose 2023: Bei den Wettanbietern hat Deutschland derzeit eine Gewinnchance von weniger als 1 Prozent. Stand: 11.05.2023

Das sind Lord of the Lost

Das Hamburger Quintett Lord of the Lost (LOTL), gegründet 2009, ist in der Metal- und Gothicszene eine feste Nummer, spielt auf den größten Festivals und ging auch schon als Supportact mit Iron Maiden auf Tour. Frontmann Chris Harms ist ein charismatischer „Lord“, der als Teenager durch Roxette und David Bowie für „Popmusik mit Schminke“ entflammte.

Das ist der Song

Der Song „Blood & Glitter“ ist eine glitzernde, laute Glam-Metal-Nummer, über die Harms selbst sagt: „Auf den ersten Blick ist es ein oberflächlicher Partytrack mit einem konträren Titel. Im Kern geht es aber um eine sehr schöne Message: Du kannst zu jedem Zeitpunkt sein, wie du bist. Es ist okay. Wir gehören alle zusammen – und können trotzdem unsere Individualität feiern. Ich glaube, die Botschaft kommt auch an. Sonst würde der Song nicht funktionieren. Nur mit Feuer, Lackkostümen und dollem Make-up rührt man keine Herzen. Manche Menschen weinen bei unseren Liedern, und das liegt an Musik und Text.“

Das sind die Lyrics von „Blood & Glitter“:

Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We‘re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter


What we are is but a choice

A promise to ourselves

We are free to break and change


Never forget? Let it go

This or that? No need to know

Whether above or below

We are all from the same blood


Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We‘re so happy we could die


Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We‘re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter, saint and sinner

We do fall before we rise


Now go, go, let your blood flow, flow

With broken wings, we learn to fly

We are blood and glitter


Keep your head up in the clouds

With two feet on the ground

Life‘s too fast so make it count


Never forget? Let it go

This or that? No need to know

Whether above or below

We are all from the same blood


Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We‘re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter, saint and sinner

We do fall before we rise


Now go, go, (let your blood) flow, flow

With broken wings, we learn to fly

We are blood and glitter


Go, go, let your blood flow, flow

Blood and glitter

Go, go, let your blood flow


Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We‘re so happy we could die


Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We‘re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter, saint and sinner

We do fall before we rise


Now go, go, let your blood flow, flow

With broken wings, we learn to fly

We are blood and glitter

Blood and glitter

(Text: Rupert Keplinger, Chris Harms, Anthony J. Brown, Pi Stoffers)

