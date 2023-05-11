Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

ESC-Finalisten im Porträt

Österreich beim ESC 2023: der Act, der Song, die Aussichten

Teodora Spiric (l) und Selina-Maria Edbauer alias Teya & Salena sind für Österreich beim ESC in Liverpool.

Am Samstag steigt der Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool – Österreich schickt in diesem Jahr das Duo Teya & Salena mit dem Song „Who The Hell Is Edgar“ ins Rennen. Der österreichische ESC-Beitrag im Schnellcheck.

Patrick Fam
Die legendäre Musikmetropole Liverpool ist Gastgeber des 67. Eurovision Song Contests. 26 Länder kämpfen am Samstag um den ESC-Titel 2023. Wir stellen die Teilnehmenden und ihre Songs vor – hier: Teya & Salena aus Österreich.

Österreich beim ESC: Statistik und Chancen

  • ESC-Teilnahmen: 55 (inklusive Liverpool 2023)
  • ESC-Siege: 2 (1966, 2014)
  • Prognose 2023: Bei den Wettanbietern hat Österreich derzeit eine Gewinnchance von einem Prozent. Stand: 11.5.2023

Das ist Teya &amp; Salena

Das österreichische Frauenduo Teya & Salena legte im zweiten Halbfinale den mit Abstand stärksten Auftritt hin. Beide lernten sich 2018 in der ORF-Castingshow „Starmania 21″. kennen. Ihr Song „Who The Hell Is Edgar?“ ist ein humorvoller, lauter, fröhlicher Female-Empowerment-Appell, der nicht zufällig am 8. März veröffentlicht wurde, dem internationalen Frauentag.

Das ist der Song

„Who The Hell Is Edgar?“ Tja - wer ist nun Edgar? Der Edgar, den beide in einer kecken Anspielung auf „Who The Fuck Is Alice?“ besingen, ist der Schriftsteller Edgar Allen Poe. Die Inszenierung des Songs auf der Liverpooler Bühne geriet außergewöhnlich mitreißend, das Duo könnte am Ende auf der linken Seite des Tableaus landen, also unter den ersten 13 von 26 Teilnehmern.

Das sind die Lyrics von „Who The Hell Is Edgar?“:

Oh my god, you‘re such a good writer

Oh no it‘s not me, it‘s Edgar

Who the hell is Edgar?


There‘s a ghost in my body

And he is a lyricist

It is Edgar Allan Poe

And I think he can‘t resist

Yeah his brain is in my hand

And it‘s moving really fast, mhm


Don‘t know how he possessed me

But I‘m happy that he did

‚Cause this song is feeling special

And is gonna make me rich

Yeah the words are spilling out

What the heck is this about, mhm


Oh mio padre, there‘s a ghost in my body

Ohhhhhhh


Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan Poe


Maybe I should call a doctor

Or an exorcist

Maybe someone out there knows where

Shakespeare is

So I can get a taste

What‘s your IPI, where‘s the A&R

Girl call Universal, you‘re about to be a star!


Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan

Who the hell is Edgar?


Oh mio padre, there‘s a ghost in my body


Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Oh mio padre, there‘s a ghost in my body


Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan Poe


Zero dot zero zero three

Give me two years and your dinner will be free

Gas station Champagne is on me

Edgar cannot pay rent for me

Zero dot zero zero

Zero dot zero zero

Zero dot zero zero three

At least it pays to be funny


Oh mio padre, oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

There‘s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Who the hell is Edgar Allen

Oh mio padre, oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

there‘s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan Edgar Allan

Oh mio padre,oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

There‘s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Who the hell is Edgar Allen

Oh mio padre, oh oh oh oh oh oh o

There‘s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan Edgar Allan


Oh mio padre, there‘s a ghost in my body

Ohhh


Who the hell is Edgar?

(Text: Pele Loriano, Ronald Janeček, Selina Maria Edbauer, Teodora Spiric)

