Österreich beim ESC 2023: der Act, der Song, die Aussichten
Teodora Spiric (l) und Selina-Maria Edbauer alias Teya & Salena sind für Österreich beim ESC in Liverpool.
© Quelle: Peter Kneffel/dpa
Die legendäre Musikmetropole Liverpool ist Gastgeber des 67. Eurovision Song Contests. 26 Länder kämpfen am Samstag um den ESC-Titel 2023. Wir stellen die Teilnehmenden und ihre Songs vor – hier: Teya & Salena aus Österreich.
Österreich beim ESC: Statistik und Chancen
- ESC-Teilnahmen: 55 (inklusive Liverpool 2023)
- ESC-Siege: 2 (1966, 2014)
- Prognose 2023: Bei den Wettanbietern hat Österreich derzeit eine Gewinnchance von einem Prozent. Stand: 11.5.2023
Das ist Teya & Salena
Das österreichische Frauenduo Teya & Salena legte im zweiten Halbfinale den mit Abstand stärksten Auftritt hin. Beide lernten sich 2018 in der ORF-Castingshow „Starmania 21″. kennen. Ihr Song „Who The Hell Is Edgar?“ ist ein humorvoller, lauter, fröhlicher Female-Empowerment-Appell, der nicht zufällig am 8. März veröffentlicht wurde, dem internationalen Frauentag.
Das ist der Song
„Who The Hell Is Edgar?“ Tja - wer ist nun Edgar? Der Edgar, den beide in einer kecken Anspielung auf „Who The Fuck Is Alice?“ besingen, ist der Schriftsteller Edgar Allen Poe. Die Inszenierung des Songs auf der Liverpooler Bühne geriet außergewöhnlich mitreißend, das Duo könnte am Ende auf der linken Seite des Tableaus landen, also unter den ersten 13 von 26 Teilnehmern.
Das sind die Lyrics von „Who The Hell Is Edgar?“:
Oh my god, you‘re such a good writer
Oh no it‘s not me, it‘s Edgar
Who the hell is Edgar?
There‘s a ghost in my body
And he is a lyricist
It is Edgar Allan Poe
And I think he can‘t resist
Yeah his brain is in my hand
And it‘s moving really fast, mhm
Don‘t know how he possessed me
But I‘m happy that he did
‚Cause this song is feeling special
And is gonna make me rich
Yeah the words are spilling out
What the heck is this about, mhm
Oh mio padre, there‘s a ghost in my body
Ohhhhhhh
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan Poe
Maybe I should call a doctor
Or an exorcist
Maybe someone out there knows where
Shakespeare is
So I can get a taste
What‘s your IPI, where‘s the A&R
Girl call Universal, you‘re about to be a star!
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan
Who the hell is Edgar?
Oh mio padre, there‘s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Oh mio padre, there‘s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan Poe
Zero dot zero zero three
Give me two years and your dinner will be free
Gas station Champagne is on me
Edgar cannot pay rent for me
Zero dot zero zero
Zero dot zero zero
Zero dot zero zero three
At least it pays to be funny
Oh mio padre, oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
There‘s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Who the hell is Edgar Allen
Oh mio padre, oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
there‘s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan Edgar Allan
Oh mio padre,oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
There‘s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Who the hell is Edgar Allen
Oh mio padre, oh oh oh oh oh oh o
There‘s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan Edgar Allan
Oh mio padre, there‘s a ghost in my body
Ohhh
Who the hell is Edgar?
(Text: Pele Loriano, Ronald Janeček, Selina Maria Edbauer, Teodora Spiric)