Zypern beim ESC 2023: der Act, der Song, die Aussichten
Andrew Lambrou aus Zypern singt „Break A Broken Heart“ während des zweiten Halbfinales beim 67. Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Liverpool.
© Quelle: Peter Kneffel/dpa
Die legendäre Musikmetropole Liverpool ist Gastgeber des 67. Eurovision Song Contests. 26 Länder kämpfen am Samstag um den ESC-Titel 2023. Wir stellen die Teilnehmenden und ihre Songs vor – hier: Andrew Lambrou aus Zypern.
Zypern beim ESC: Statistik und Chancen
- ESC-Teilnahmen: 39 (inklusive Liverpool 2023)
- ESC-Siege: 0 (einmal zweiter Platz)
- Prognose 2023: Bei den Wettanbietern hat Zypern derzeit eine Gewinnchance von weniger als einem Prozent. Stand: 11.5.2023
Das ist Andrew Lambrou
Andrew Lambrou ist eigentlich Australier - und vertritt trotzdem Zypern beim Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Wie geht das? Der 24-Jährige wurde 1998 in Australien geboren, lebt auch dort - hat aber zumindest eine griechisch-zyprische Familie. Das genügte, um ihn für die Insel nach LIverpool zu schicken.
Das ist der Song
„Break A Broken Heart“ ist eine Herzschmerz-Powerballade nach alter Väter Sitte, Kopfstimmenparts inklusive. Singen kann der Mann. Wenn ihm die Aufregung keinen Strich durch die Rechnung macht, könnte er in den Top 15 landen.
An dieser Stelle finden Sie einen externen Inhalt von YouTube, der den Artikel ergänzt. Sie können ihn sich mit einem Klick anzeigen lassen.
Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir externe Inhalte angezeigt werden. Damit können personenbezogene Daten an Drittplattformen übermittelt werden. Mehr dazu in unseren Datenschutzhinweisen.
Das sind die Lyrics von „Break A Broken Heart“:
The lights went out
I hit the ground
You didn‘t mind that I was bleeding out
You filled my life
With minor songs
I loved you but you loved to do me wrong
I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes
I see you
For who you are
But you can‘t break … a broken heart
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
Tear me up and move on to another
I‘m torn apart but I am a survivor
You can‘t, you can‘t break a broken heart
No-o-o
You can‘t break a broken heart
No-o-o
An all-time low
But I‘ll get by
And over you I‘ll find the highest high
You did your best
To do your worst
I got used to all the ways it hurt
Feel the fever telling me that I need her
Science fiction turning into an addiction
I see you
For who you are
But you can‘t break … a broken heart
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
Tear me up and move on to another
I‘m torn apart but I am a survivor
You can‘t, you can‘t break a broken heart …
No-o-o
You can‘t break a broken heart
No-o-o
Oh I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red Lights, flashes, rising from the ashes…
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
Tear me up and move on to another
I‘m torn apart but I am a survivor
You can‘t break a…
No-o-o
Oh you can‘t break a broken…
No-o-o
You can‘t, you can‘t break a broken heart
You can‘t, you can‘t, you can‘t break a broken heart
You can‘t, you can‘t break a broken heart
You can‘t…
You can‘t break a broken heart!
(Text: Jimmy Jansson, Jimmy „Joker“ Thörnfeldt, Marcus Winther-John, Thomas Stengaard)