Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

ESC-Finalisten im Porträt

Zypern beim ESC 2023: der Act, der Song, die Aussichten

Andrew Lambrou aus Zypern singt „Break A Broken Heart“ während des zweiten Halbfinales beim 67. Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Liverpool.

Andrew Lambrou aus Zypern singt „Break A Broken Heart“ während des zweiten Halbfinales beim 67. Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Liverpool.

© Quelle: Peter Kneffel/dpa

Am Samstag steigt der Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool – Zypern schickt in diesem Jahr den Sänger Andrew Lambrou mit dem Song „Break A Broken Heart“ ins Rennen. Der zypriotische ESC-Beitrag im Schnellcheck.

Patrick Fam
und
 

Die legendäre Musikmetropole Liverpool ist Gastgeber des 67. Eurovision Song Contests. 26 Länder kämpfen am Samstag um den ESC-Titel 2023. Wir stellen die Teilnehmenden und ihre Songs vor – hier: Andrew Lambrou aus Zypern.

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige
Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

Mehr zum Thema

 

Zypern beim ESC: Statistik und Chancen

  • ESC-Teilnahmen: 39 (inklusive Liverpool 2023)
  • ESC-Siege: 0 (einmal zweiter Platz)
  • Prognose 2023: Bei den Wettanbietern hat Zypern derzeit eine Gewinnchance von weniger als einem Prozent. Stand: 11.5.2023

Das ist Andrew Lambrou

Andrew Lambrou ist eigentlich Australier - und vertritt trotzdem Zypern beim Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Wie geht das? Der 24-Jährige wurde 1998 in Australien geboren, lebt auch dort - hat aber zumindest eine griechisch-zyprische Familie. Das genügte, um ihn für die Insel nach LIverpool zu schicken.

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige
Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

Das ist der Song

„Break A Broken Heart“ ist eine Herzschmerz-Powerballade nach alter Väter Sitte, Kopfstimmenparts inklusive. Singen kann der Mann. Wenn ihm die Aufregung keinen Strich durch die Rechnung macht, könnte er in den Top 15 landen.

Empfohlener redaktioneller Inhalt

An dieser Stelle finden Sie einen externen Inhalt von YouTube, der den Artikel ergänzt. Sie können ihn sich mit einem Klick anzeigen lassen.

 

Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir externe Inhalte angezeigt werden. Damit können personenbezogene Daten an Drittplattformen übermittelt werden. Mehr dazu in unseren Datenschutzhinweisen.

Das sind die Lyrics von „Break A Broken Heart“:

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige
Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

The lights went out

I hit the ground

You didn‘t mind that I was bleeding out

You filled my life

With minor songs

I loved you but you loved to do me wrong

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige
Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes


I see you

For who you are

But you can‘t break … a broken heart

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige
Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige


You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I‘m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can‘t, you can‘t break a broken heart

No-o-o

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige
Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

You can‘t break a broken heart

No-o-o


An all-time low

But I‘ll get by

And over you I‘ll find the highest high

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige
Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

You did your best

To do your worst

I got used to all the ways it hurt

Feel the fever telling me that I need her

Science fiction turning into an addiction


Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige
Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

I see you

For who you are

But you can‘t break … a broken heart


You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige
Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

I‘m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can‘t, you can‘t break a broken heart …

No-o-o

You can‘t break a broken heart

No-o-o


Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige
Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

Oh I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising from the ashes…


You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I‘m torn apart but I am a survivor

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige
Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige


You can‘t break a…

No-o-o

Oh you can‘t break a broken…

No-o-o

You can‘t, you can‘t break a broken heart

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige
Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

You can‘t, you can‘t, you can‘t break a broken heart

You can‘t, you can‘t break a broken heart

You can‘t…

You can‘t break a broken heart!


(Text: Jimmy Jansson, Jimmy „Joker“ Thörnfeldt, Marcus Winther-John, Thomas Stengaard)

Mehr aus Medien

 
ESC-Finalisten im Porträt

Tschechien beim ESC 2023: der Act, der Song, die Aussichten

Am Samstag steigt der Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool – Tschechien schickt in diesem Jahr die Band Vesna mit dem Song „My Sister’s Crown“ ins Rennen. Der tschechische ESC-Beitrag im Schnellcheck.

 
ESC-Finalisten im Porträt

Australien beim ESC 2023: der Act, der Song, die Aussichten

Am Samstag steigt der Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool – Australien schickt in diesem Jahr die Band Voyager mit dem Song „Promise“ ins Rennen. Der australische ESC-Beitrag im Schnellcheck.

 
Musikwettbewerb in Liverpool

ESC 2023 im Liveticker – alle Infos zum Eurovision Song Contest

Am 13. Mai 2023 findet das Finale des 67. Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool statt. Aktuell gilt Loreen mit ihrem Hit „Tattoo“ als Topfavoritin. Wird die ehemalige ESC-Gewinnerin noch mal den ersten Platz für Schweden holen können? Verfolgen Sie das TV-Event am Samstag hier im Liveticker.

 
ESC-Finalisten im Porträt

Armenien beim ESC 2023: der Act, der Song, die Aussichten

Am Samstag steigt der Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool – Armenien schickt in diesem Jahr die Sängerin Brunette mit dem Song „Future Lover“ ins Rennen. Der armenische ESC-Beitrag im Schnellcheck.

 
ESC-Finalisten im Porträt

Estland beim ESC 2023: der Act, der Song, die Aussichten

Am Samstag steigt der Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool – Estland schickt in diesem Jahr die Sängerin Alika mit dem Song „Bridges“ ins Rennen. Der estnische ESC-Beitrag im Schnellcheck.

Anzeige
Anzeige
Empfohlener redaktioneller Inhalt

An dieser Stelle finden Sie einen externen Inhalt von Outbrain UK Ltd, der den Artikel ergänzt. Sie können ihn sich mit einem Klick anzeigen lassen.

 

Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir externe Inhalte angezeigt werden. Damit können personenbezogene Daten an Drittplattformen übermittelt werden. Mehr dazu in unseren Datenschutzhinweisen.

Verwandte Themen

Letzte Meldungen

Gewerbegebiet Süd Neumünster

﻿Maschinenbrand in Recyclingbetrieb: Acht Verletzte

Am Donnerstagabend gegen 19.45 Uhr wurden die Einsatzkräfte zu einem Feuer in einem Recyclingbetrieb im Gewerbegebiet Süd in Neumünster alarmiert. Das Feuer, ein Maschinenbrand, konnte schnell gelöscht werden, acht Verletzte wurden wegen einer Rauchgasintoxikation medizinisch versorgt.

 
Stadtwerke Kiel

﻿Stromausfall in Russee, Hammer und Mielkendorf

Ein Stromausfall hat am Donnerstagabend für einige Stunden Teile von Russee, Hammer und Mielkendorf betroffen. Nach Angaben der Stadtwerke Kiel ist die Suche nach der Ursache noch nicht abgeschlossen.

 
Landesgesetz zur Mindestgröße

﻿Ratsversammlung in Kiel: Kleine Fraktionen bangen um ihre Rechte

In der Kieler Ratsversammlung hat sich am Donnerstag gezeigt, welche Auswirkungen das Landesgesetz zur Änderung der Fraktionsstärke in großen Kommunalparlamenten hat: In diesem Fall eine emotionale Debatte, die vor allem kleine und große Fraktionen auseinandertreibt.

 
Liveübertragung per Webcam

﻿Rekordbrut erwartet: Turmfalken brüten im Rathausturm Kiel

Turmfalken gesichtet: Im Rathausturm in Kiel brütet aktuell ein Turmfalkenpaar. Insgesamt wurden sechs Eier gelegt, die Küken sollen bald schlüpfen. Eine Webcam überträgt das Spektakel live.

 
Kritik an der Bundespartei

﻿Schleswig-Holsteins erster grüner Bürgermeister kehrt Politik den Rücken

Klaus Langer aus Quarnbek wurde 2008 der erste grüne Bürgermeister von Schleswig-Holstein. Jetzt verabschiedet er sich aus der Politik. Die Schuld gibt er seiner Bundespartei.

 
Erneuerbare Energien

﻿Wieso Windflügel aus China im Nord-Ostsee-Kanal unterwegs sind

In der Ostsee entstehen vor den Küsten Finnlands und Schwedens gerade gigantische Windparks. Das hohe Tempo beim Bau ist auch möglich, weil viele Komponenten aus China kommen. Gut nachzuvollziehen im Nord-Ostsee-Kanal.

 
Marktmusiken starten am 20. Mai

﻿Stadtkirche Preetz: Musikalischer Leckerbissen zum Wochenmarkt

Zum Wochenmarkt am Sonnabend in Preetz zieht es manchen Gast auch in die Stadtkirche. Dort erklingen ab 20. Mai wieder die Marktmusiken, die einen musikalischen Leckerbissen im Alltag bieten. Auf die Zuhörer wartet ein abwechslungsreiches Programm.

 
Kommunalwahl Schleswig-Holstein

﻿Wie sich die Grünen in Quarnbek ohne Bürgermeister Klaus Langer aufstellen

Trinkwasser, Regenwasser, Kita-Erweiterung, Feuerwehrgerätehaus: Die Grünen in Quarnbek wollen handfeste Projekte nach der Kommunalwahl angehen. Wer will in der Gemeindepolitik mitbestimmen?

 
KN-Test „Lokalzeit“

Restaurants in Kiel und der Region: Die Auswahl zum Essen gehen ist groß

Schleswig-Holstein hat eine Fülle an Restaurants zu bieten. Aber wo lohnt es sich, Essen zu gehen? Die Kieler Nachrichten testen regelmäßig gastronomische Betriebe in Kiel und der Region, damit Sie einfach genießen können. Unsere Tipps finden Sie hier.

 
Newsletter „Kultur leben“

Kultur leben - KN-Newsletter am 11. Mai 2023 mit Tipps und Terminen

Volles Programm: Vier Premieren, neben „Rio - König von Deutschland“ am Landestheater in Rendsburg und „Allein in der Sauna“ auf dem Lore & Lay-Theaterfrachter an der Hörn stehen gleich zwei am Theater Kiel an. Im Musical „Alles Liebe, Linda“ spielt und singt Katharina Abt ein großes Solo, im zweiten Anlauf von Goldonis „Der Diener zweier Herren“ kommt Felix Zimmer als Einspringer groß raus. Und daneben gibt es viel Kunst zu erleben.

Spiele entdecken

 