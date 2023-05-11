Zypern beim ESC 2023: der Act, der Song, die Aussichten

Die legendäre Musikmetropole Liverpool ist Gastgeber des 67. Eurovision Song Contests. 26 Länder kämpfen am Samstag um den ESC-Titel 2023. Wir stellen die Teilnehmenden und ihre Songs vor – hier: Andrew Lambrou aus Zypern.

Zypern beim ESC: Statistik und Chancen

ESC-Teilnahmen: 39 (inklusive Liverpool 2023)

ESC-Siege: 0 (einmal zweiter Platz)

Prognose 2023: Bei den Wettanbietern hat Zypern derzeit eine Gewinnchance von weniger als einem Prozent. Stand: 11.5.2023

Das ist Andrew Lambrou

Andrew Lambrou ist eigentlich Australier - und vertritt trotzdem Zypern beim Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Wie geht das? Der 24-Jährige wurde 1998 in Australien geboren, lebt auch dort - hat aber zumindest eine griechisch-zyprische Familie. Das genügte, um ihn für die Insel nach LIverpool zu schicken.

Das ist der Song

„Break A Broken Heart“ ist eine Herzschmerz-Powerballade nach alter Väter Sitte, Kopfstimmenparts inklusive. Singen kann der Mann. Wenn ihm die Aufregung keinen Strich durch die Rechnung macht, könnte er in den Top 15 landen.

Das sind die Lyrics von „Break A Broken Heart“:

The lights went out

I hit the ground

You didn‘t mind that I was bleeding out

You filled my life

With minor songs

I loved you but you loved to do me wrong

I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes





I see you

For who you are

But you can‘t break … a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I‘m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can‘t, you can‘t break a broken heart

No-o-o

You can‘t break a broken heart

No-o-o





An all-time low

But I‘ll get by

And over you I‘ll find the highest high

You did your best

To do your worst

I got used to all the ways it hurt

Feel the fever telling me that I need her

Science fiction turning into an addiction





I see you

For who you are

But you can‘t break … a broken heart





You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I‘m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can‘t, you can‘t break a broken heart …

No-o-o

You can‘t break a broken heart

No-o-o





Oh I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising from the ashes…





You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I‘m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can‘t break a…

No-o-o

Oh you can‘t break a broken…

No-o-o

You can‘t, you can‘t break a broken heart

You can‘t, you can‘t, you can‘t break a broken heart

You can‘t, you can‘t break a broken heart

You can‘t…

You can‘t break a broken heart!





(Text: Jimmy Jansson, Jimmy „Joker“ Thörnfeldt, Marcus Winther-John, Thomas Stengaard)