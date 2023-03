Berliner SPD stimmt für Koalitionsverhandlungen mit der CDU

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 12: Franziska Giffey (R), Social Democrat (SPD) and Governing Mayor of Berlin, and Kai Wegner, lead candidate of the German Christian Democrats (CDU), attend television interviews following initial results that give the CDU a strong win and the SPD a poor result in the Berlin state election redo on February 12, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Berlin, which is one of Germany's 16 states, is redoing its 2021 state parliamentary elections following a court ruling last November. The 2021 election was marred by shortcomings that included insufficient or wrong ballots at some polling stations, voter queues that stretched for hours and voting that took place after the election deadline. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

© Quelle: Getty Images