Offensichtlich gegen seine Willen: Präsident Xi lässt Ex-Parteichef vor Abstimmung vom Podium abführen

BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 22: Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on as former President Hu Jintao, right, gestures as he is helped to leave early from the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at The Great Hall of People on October 22, 2022 in Beijing, China's Communist Party Congress is concluding today with incumbent President Xi Jinping expected to seal a third term in power. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

© Quelle: Getty Images