US-Kongress: China-Sonderausschuss nimmt Arbeit auf

Scott, Paul, Ms. Tong Yi, Lt. General H.R. McMaster, retired and Mathew Potting are sworn in before they testify at the Chinese Communist Party s Threat to America committee hearing at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY WAP20230228023 TASOSxKATOPODIS

© Quelle: IMAGO/UPI Photo