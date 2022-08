Gaspreise steigen weiter: Entlastung durch Steuersenkung

BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 19: In this photo illustration a gas flame burns under a pot on a gas stove top on August 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. The German government, faced with skyrocketing prices for natural gas, is wrestling with policies designed to alleviate the hike in prices for consumers and businesses yet at the same time create a financial cushion for gas providers and utilities. Germany and other countries in Europe still import a significant portion of their gas from Russia. Russia has responded to western sanctions by significantly lowering the flow of its natural gas exports to western Europe. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

© Quelle: Getty Images