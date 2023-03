Bei Demonstration im Iran erschossen – Familie aus Gießen trauert um Angehörigen

March against the Islamic regime in Iran People demonstrate against the Islamic regime in Iran outside the Iranian Interests Section. Members of the Iranian-American community in Washington, DC, have demonstrated every weekend since the death of Mahsa Zhina Amini in solidarity with Iranians who continue to protest against their government. The mass uprising began in Iran when Amini died in police custody after arrest for a hijab violation. Washington DC United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAllisonxBaileyx originalFilename: bailey-marchaga230218_npmQ6.jpg

© Quelle: IMAGO/NurPhoto