„Menschenverachtend“: Neue Hinrichtungen im Iran sorgen für Entsetzen

Rally against execution of Iranian protesters People raise their fists at a rally against the executions of protesters Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini by the Islamic regime in Iran. Both were charged with killings of security forces during the protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. The protests continue despite the crackdown and pose the most serious threat to the Islamic regime since it came to power in 1979. Washington DC United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAllisonxBaileyx originalFilename: bailey-rallyaga230107_npDnq.jpg

