Italiens Ex-Regierungschef Berlusconi erneut im Krankenhaus

FILE -- In this file photo taken in Rome on May 21, 2014, former Italian Premier and Forza Italia (Go Italy) party leader Silvio Berlusconi talks during the recording of a tv-talk show. An Italian court on Friday was considering its decision on former Premier Silvio Berlusconi's appeal against a sex-for-hire case that revealed details of raunchy, sex-fueled bunga-bunga parties at his private villa attended by a bevy of aspiring showgirls. Berlusconi was sentenced to seven years in jail and handed a lifetime political ban after being convicted last year of paying for sex with an underage prostitute and then using his influence to cover it up. He denies the charges. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

