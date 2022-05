China, John Lee Pressekonferenz in Hongkong Hong Kong Chief Executive-Elect John Lee Press Conference On Government Restructuring Hong Kong Chief Executive Elect, John Lee Ka-chiu speaks during a press conference on Government Restructuring at the Office of the Chief Executive Elect on May 17, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. John Lee, who was elected as Chief Executive earlier this month, Lee who is the former Chief Secretary in the Carrie Lam administration, Lee is expected to be sworn in as the next Chief Executive in July 1. Hong Kong China PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVernonxYuenx originalFilename: yuen-hongkong220517_np4iv.jpg

© Quelle: IMAGO/NurPhoto