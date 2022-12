Taiwans Regierung: Militärische Bedrohung durch China „sehr ernst“

August 30, 2022, Taipri, Taipei, Taiwan: Military honour guards hold a morning Taiwan flag raising ceremony, at Liberty Square in Taipei, Taiwan, amid intensifying threats from China. The self governing island has seen significantly increased Chinese PLA activities near its waters, while fostering its ties with the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan and places in Europe such as Ukraine, Lithuania and Slovakia. Taipri Taiwan - ZUMAs313 20220830_zip_s313_002 Copyright: xDanielxCengxShou-Yix

