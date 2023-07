Ohne Star-Stürmerin: Australien zittert sich zu Sieg gegen Irland

Australia Women v Ireland Women 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup 20/07/2023. Goal 1-0 Steph Catley 7 of Australia Women scores from the penalty spot and celebrates during the 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup match between Australia Women and Ireland Women at Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia on 20 July 2023. Editorial use only , Copyright: xNigelxKeenex PSI-17648-0029

© Quelle: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images