Abschied mit Henkelpott? Das ewige Tauziehen um PSG-Star Mbappé

France - Olympique Lyonnais vs Paris SG - 03/09/2023 FRANCE, LYON, SEPTEMBER 03. Kylian Mbappe of Paris SG celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint Germain on September 3, 2023 at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon, France. Photo by Manuel Blondeau/ AOP.Press Lyon - Decines Groupama Stadium Rhone Alpes France Copyright: x ManuelxBlondeau/AOP.Pressx AOP20230903 005

© Quelle: IMAGO/AOP.Press