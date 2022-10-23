Unsere Empfehlung
Frauenfußball auf dem Vormarsch

﻿Volle Stadien, mehr Medienpräsenz: Die EM-Begeisterung war mehr als nur ein Hype

Alexandra Popp Deutschland 11 jubelt ueber das Tor zum 2:0, GER, Deutschland vs. Frankreich, Fussball Frauen Nationalmannschaft, 07.10.2022, Freundschaftsspiel, Spielzeit 2022/2023 DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video GER, Deutschland vs. Frankreich, Fussball Frauen Nationalmannschaft, 07.10.2022, Freundschaftsspiel, Spielzeit 2022/2023 Dresden *** Alexandra Popp Germany 11 cheers over goal to make it 2 0, GER, Germany vs France, womens national football team, 07 10 2022, friendly match, season 2022 2023 DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video GER, Germany vs France, womens national football team, 07 10 2022, friendly match, season 2022 2023 Dresden Copyright: xEibner/Memmlerx EP_MMR

Alexandra Popp Deutschland 11 jubelt ueber das Tor zum 2:0, GER, Deutschland vs. Frankreich, Fussball Frauen Nationalmannschaft, 07.10.2022, Freundschaftsspiel, Spielzeit 2022/2023 DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video GER, Deutschland vs. Frankreich, Fussball Frauen Nationalmannschaft, 07.10.2022, Freundschaftsspiel, Spielzeit 2022/2023 Dresden *** Alexandra Popp Germany 11 cheers over goal to make it 2 0, GER, Germany vs France, womens national football team, 07 10 2022, friendly match, season 2022 2023 DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video GER, Germany vs France, womens national football team, 07 10 2022, friendly match, season 2022 2023 Dresden Copyright: xEibner/Memmlerx EP_MMR

© Quelle: IMAGO/Eibner

Die Europameisterschaft der Frauen hat hierzulande eine neue Begeisterung ausgelöst. Nun bemühen sich Verband, Vereine und Fußballerinnen, weiter auf dieser Welle zu schwimmen. Volle Stadien, mehr Medienpräsenz: Es entwickelt sich alles in die richtige Richtung.

Frank Hellmann

Frank Hellmann

 

Es ist nicht allein die Zahl, die Ralf Kellermann erfreut. Der Sportliche Leiter des VfL Wolfsburg ist gepackt von einer Mischung aus Stolz und Zufriedenheit, wenn er auf das Spitzenspiel der Frauen-Bundesliga zwischen dem Doublesieger Wolfsburg und Bayern München blickt (Sonntag, 14 Uhr, NDR und BR). Mehr als 15.000 Karten sind für die werkseigene Arena verkauft – so viele wie noch nie zu einem Ligaspiel der VfL-Fußballerinnen. Eine solche Kulisse mitten in den Herbstferien findet der Macher vom Mittellandkanal „richtig klasse“.

