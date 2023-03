Verbrenner-Streit: Verkehrsminister strebt schnelle Einigung an

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 22: German Transport Minister Volker Wissing arrives for the weekly government cabinet meeting on March 22, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. High on the morning's agenda is Germany's participation in the ongoing Operation EUNAVFOR MED IRINI, the European Union's military mission in the Mediterranean Sea to implement the current United Nations weapons embargo against Lybia. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

© Quelle: Getty Images